Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Sleepy Hollow 4k, The Princess Bride 4k, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 & More New Releases!

Here are new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases for the week of Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 highlighted by our top selections for your home theater.
This week Spider-Man Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is at the top of our recommendations for new home releases. The film is available on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2-disc/Digital combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The movie is also available in a double-feature, 2-Movie Collection packaged with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018).
In 4k for the first time, classic Rob Reiner fantasy film The Princess Bride (1987) has bee restored and remastered for release in a Limited Ultra HD Blu-ray Edition from The Criterion Collection.
Also releasing in 4k for the first time is Tim Burton’s gothic horror film Sleepy Hollow (1999) in combo editions with two discs and digital copies from Paramount Home Media Distribution.
On 1080p Blu-ray, Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season releases in 3 disc editions from Paramount that include exclusive bonus featurettes, deleted scenes, and gag reel, and audio commentaries only available on physical media. The series is available in a standard plastic case and Limited Edition SteelBook.
In addition, Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series 9-Disc Box Set compiles all 3 seasons along with over 7 hours of special features including story logs, deleted scenes, commentaries, featurettes, and gag reels. See more physical media releases below with links to purchase on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
4k Blu-ray
- Iron Man (2008) Best Buy SteelBook
- Matilda (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook
- Night of the Comet (1984) 2-disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Factory
- Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Best Buy SteelBook
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse / Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Copies
- The Expendables (2010) – Best Buy SteelBook
- The Expendables 2 (2012) – Best Buy SteelBook
- The Expendables 3 (2014) – Best Buy SteelBook
- The Princess Bride (1987) 4k/BD Special Edition Criterion
Blu-ray
- Borsalino (1970) Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Double Trouble (1992) KL Studio Classics
- God is a Bullet (2023) XYZ Films/Decal
- Harley Quinn: The Complete Third Season
- It Takes Two (1988) Kino Lorber
- Matilda (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook
- My Demon Lover (1987)
- The First Time (1969) KL Studio Classics
- Night of the Comet (1984) 2-disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Factory
- Shinobi no Ittoki – The Complete Season
- Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Walmart Exclusive
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse / Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2-Movie Blu-ray/Digital Collection
- Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season 3-disc set Paramount
- Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series 9-Disc Set Paramount
- The Girl from the Other Side (2022) Crunchyroll
- The Princess Bride (1987) 4k/BD Special Edition Criterion
