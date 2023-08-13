Asteroid City, Babylon 5: The Road Home, Elemental, No Hard Feelings & More New Movies Releases This Week

This week on August 15, 2023, we’ve got some new and remastered movies arriving on Blu-ray and Digital that we want to let you know about. Let’s start with digital releases first. No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence arrives in digital formats two weeks before the discs release on August 29. Disney’s Elemental is also releasing early to digital formats, over a month earlier than physical media formats that are set to hit stores on September 26.
Babylon 5: The Road Home releases on both disc and digital on Tuesday. The animated feature from Warner Bros. Animation has skipped a theatrical release for direct-to-video. Also on Blu-ray Disc, you can pick up Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City starring Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson.
On 4k Blu-ray, classic romantic comedy Roman Holiday (1953) starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck celebrates its 70th anniversary with an upgraded 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition. (Read Review) See more releases this week below with links to Amazon.
And, Shaw Brothers Vol. Two is a 12-disc edition from Shout! Factory that features 12 classic movies from the famed Hong Kong film production company made between 1970 and 1976.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Aug. 15, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Babylon 5: The Road Home (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital WHV (2023)
- Roman Holiday (1953) 70th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
HD Blu-ray
- Audie Murphy Collection III 3-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Babylon 5: The Road Home (2023) Blu-ray/Digital WHV
- Camera Obscura (2017) Director’s Cut
- Cartel “Juarez” 2045 (2017)
- Cold Moon (2016) Allied Vaughn
- Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart (1985) Criterion Collection
- Five Fingers for Marseilles (2017) Allied Vaughn
- Gehenna – Where Death Lives (2016) Allied Vaughn
- Holy Spider (2022) MVD Visual
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) Blu-ray/Digital with mini poster
- Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight Axis Remain of the Red (2017)
- Monolith (2016) Allied Vaughn
- My Pet Dinosaur (2017) Allied Vaughn
- Nefarious (2023)
- Parallel World Pharmacy: The Complete Season 2-disc Crunchyroll
- Roman Holiday (1953) 70th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Shaw Brothers Classics: Volume Two 12-discs Shout! Factory
- The Machine (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Sony
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.