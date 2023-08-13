Home4k Blu-rayAsteroid City, Babylon 5: The Road Home, Elemental, No Hard Feelings &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

Asteroid City, Babylon 5: The Road Home, Elemental, No Hard Feelings & More New Movies Releases This Week

0
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Aug. 15, 2023

This week on August 15, 2023, we’ve got some new and remastered movies arriving on Blu-ray and Digital that we want to let you know about. Let’s start with digital releases first. No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence arrives in digital formats two weeks before the discs release on August 29. Disney’s Elemental is also releasing early to digital formats, over a month earlier than physical media formats that are set to hit stores on September 26.

Babylon 5: The Road Home releases on both disc and digital on Tuesday. The animated feature from Warner Bros. Animation has skipped a theatrical release for direct-to-video. Also on Blu-ray Disc, you can pick up Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City starring Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson.

On 4k Blu-ray, classic romantic comedy Roman Holiday (1953) starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck celebrates its 70th anniversary with an upgraded 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition. (Read Review) See more releases this week below with links to Amazon.

And, Shaw Brothers Vol. Two is a 12-disc edition from Shout! Factory that features 12 classic movies from the famed Hong Kong film production company made between 1970 and 1976. 

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Aug. 15, 2023

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous articleWes Anderson’s Asteroid City releasing on Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD [Updated]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Soundbar Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4k Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

Asteroid City, Babylon 5: The Road Home, Elemental, No Hard Feelings & More New Movies Releases This Week

0
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Aug. 15, 2023

This week on August 15, 2023, we’ve got some new and remastered movies arriving on Blu-ray and Digital that we want to let you know about. Let’s start with digital releases first. No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence arrives in digital formats two weeks before the discs release on August 29. Disney’s Elemental is also releasing early to digital formats, over a month earlier than physical media formats that are set to hit stores on September 26.

Babylon 5: The Road Home releases on both disc and digital on Tuesday. The animated feature from Warner Bros. Animation has skipped a theatrical release for direct-to-video. Also on Blu-ray Disc, you can pick up Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City starring Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson.

On 4k Blu-ray, classic romantic comedy Roman Holiday (1953) starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck celebrates its 70th anniversary with an upgraded 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition. (Read Review) See more releases this week below with links to Amazon.

And, Shaw Brothers Vol. Two is a 12-disc edition from Shout! Factory that features 12 classic movies from the famed Hong Kong film production company made between 1970 and 1976. 

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Aug. 15, 2023

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous articleWes Anderson’s Asteroid City releasing on Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD [Updated]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved