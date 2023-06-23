HomeBlu-ray DiscWes Anderson's Asteroid City is up for pre-order on Blu-ray & DVD
Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City is up for pre-order on Blu-ray & DVD

Asteroid City (2023) Blu-ray

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City (2023) starring Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson is up for pre-order on Blu-ray & DVD. The film released to theaters in the US on June 16, 2023.

On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p (HD). No 4k Blu-ray edition has been announced, although it would seem to be a great candidate for a Dolby Vision color grade, wouldn’t it? We’re expecting the soundtrack to Asteroid City to be offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Release date and disc details coming soon.

Asteroid City Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition is priced $24.85 while the DVD is listed at $19.98 on Amazon.

Directed and co-produced by Wes Anderson, Asteroid City features an ensemble cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, and Jeff Goldblum.

