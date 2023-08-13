Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Two 12-Disc Blu-ray Collection Features New Audio Commentaries

Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Two is releasing on Blu-ray Disc on August 15, 2023. The 12-disc collection from Shout! Factory follows the release of Vol. 1 earlier this year and includes all new audio commentaries from film critics and film historians.
With a total run time of 19 hours, Vol. 2 includes 12 films from the years 1970, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, and 1976. Bonus features are listed below.
The 1080p (HD) video is presented in 2.35:1 aspect ratio on Region A Blu-ray Discs. Language is offered in English and Mandarin. Subtitles are offered in English.
Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Two is priced $141.77 (MSRP: $169.98) on Amazon.
Shaw Brothers (HK) Ltd. was at one time the largest film production company in Hong Kong. The company existed from 1925 to 2011 and is known for classics such as The Love Eterne (1963), Come Drink with Me (1966), and The One-Armed Swordsman (1967), to name a few.
Bonus Features
DISC ONE: LADY OF STEEL (1970)
- NEW Audio Commentary By Cult Film Critic Ian Jane
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation
- Original Theatrical Trailer
DISC TWO: BROTHERS FIVE (1970)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation
- NEW Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
- NEW Audio Commentary By Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)
- Celestial Trailer
DISC THREE: THE CRIMSON CHARM (1971)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation
- NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)
- Celestial Trailer
- Original Theatrical Trailer
DISC FOUR: THE SHADOW WHIP (1971)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation
- NEW Audio Commentary With David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film
- Celestial Trailer
DISC FIVE: THE DELIGHTFUL FOREST (1972)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- NEW Audio Commentary With Cult Film Critic Ian Jane
- NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)
- Celestial Trailer
DISC SIX: THE DEVIL’S MIRROR (1972)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation
- NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)
- Original Theatrical Trailer
DISC SEVEN: MAN OF IRON (1972)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
- NEW Audio Commentary With Chris Poggiali, Co-Author Of This Fists Break Bricks And Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)
- An Iron Will – Meredith Lewis, Author Of Ask For The Moon: Innovation At Shaw Brothers Studios, A 77-Minute Documentary On The Genesis, Rise, Peak And Fall Of The Shaw Brothers Movie Empire
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- German Trailer
- Celestial Trailer
DISC EIGHT: THE WATER MARGIN (1972)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation
- NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)
- The Master: Chang Cheh
- Elegant Trails: Ti Lung
- Elegant Trails: David Chiang
- Extended Love Scene
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Celestial Trailer
- TV Spot for the U.S. release SEVEN BLOWS OF THE DRAGON
DISC NINE: THE BRIDE FROM HELL (1971)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation
- NEW Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
- A More Traditional Terror: Hong Kong Film Historian Tony Rayns Talks Shaw Brothers Horror Films
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Celestial Trailer
DISC TEN: HEROES TWO (1974)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- NEW Audio Commentary By David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- German Trailer
- Celestial Trailer
DISC ELEVEN: THE FLYING GUILLOTINE (1975)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- NEW Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
- NEW Audio Commentary With Chris Poggiali, Co-Author Of These Fists Break Bricks And Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)
- NEW Flying Without Wings – Actor Kai Kang Shares His Memories Of Working With The Studio In His First Ever On-Camera Interview
- NEW Dubbing Delirium – Joseph Ellison, Dubbing Artist On FLYING GUILLOTINE For Its U.S. Release, Reflects On The Early Kung-Fu Film Boom
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Celestial Trailer
DISC TWELVE: THE DRAGON MISSILE (1976)
- Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- NEW Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
- NEW Cutting Comments – Jim Marcovic, Editor Of Many Martial Arts Trailers For U.S. Cinemas During The 70s And 80s, Speaks About The Kung Fu Film Boom
- Trailers For Shaw Brothers Classics Volume 1 And The Brave Archer Collection (The Jade Raksha, Little Dragon Maiden, Killer Darts, The Flying Dagger, Dragon Swamp, The Brave Archer And His Mate, The Bells of Death, The Sword of Swords, The Invincible Fist, And The Thundering Sword)