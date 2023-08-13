Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Two 12-Disc Blu-ray Collection Features New Audio Commentaries

Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Two 12-Disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Two is releasing on Blu-ray Disc on August 15, 2023. The 12-disc collection from Shout! Factory follows the release of Vol. 1 earlier this year and includes all new audio commentaries from film critics and film historians.

With a total run time of 19 hours, Vol. 2 includes 12 films from the years 1970, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, and 1976. Bonus features are listed below.

The 1080p (HD) video is presented in 2.35:1 aspect ratio on Region A Blu-ray Discs. Language is offered in English and Mandarin. Subtitles are offered in English.

Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Two is priced $141.77 (MSRP: $169.98) on Amazon.

Shaw Brothers (HK) Ltd. was at one time the largest film production company in Hong Kong. The company existed from 1925 to 2011 and is known for classics such as The Love Eterne (1963), Come Drink with Me (1966), and The One-Armed Swordsman (1967), to name a few.

Bonus Features

DISC ONE: LADY OF STEEL (1970)

NEW Audio Commentary By Cult Film Critic Ian Jane

Audio Commentary By Cult Film Critic Ian Jane Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation Original Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO: BROTHERS FIVE (1970)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

NEW Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW Audio Commentary By Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary By Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) Celestial Trailer

DISC THREE: THE CRIMSON CHARM (1971)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

DISC FOUR: THE SHADOW WHIP (1971)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

NEW Audio Commentary With David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film

Audio Commentary With David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film Celestial Trailer

DISC FIVE: THE DELIGHTFUL FOREST (1972)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary With Cult Film Critic Ian Jane

Audio Commentary With Cult Film Critic Ian Jane NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) Celestial Trailer

DISC SIX: THE DEVIL’S MIRROR (1972)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) Original Theatrical Trailer

DISC SEVEN: MAN OF IRON (1972)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW Audio Commentary With Chris Poggiali, Co-Author Of This Fists Break Bricks And Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Chris Poggiali, Co-Author Of This Fists Break Bricks And Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) An Iron Will – Meredith Lewis, Author Of Ask For The Moon: Innovation At Shaw Brothers Studios, A 77-Minute Documentary On The Genesis, Rise, Peak And Fall Of The Shaw Brothers Movie Empire

Original Theatrical Trailer

German Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC EIGHT: THE WATER MARGIN (1972)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog) The Master: Chang Cheh

Elegant Trails: Ti Lung

Elegant Trails: David Chiang

Extended Love Scene

Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

TV Spot for the U.S. release SEVEN BLOWS OF THE DRAGON

DISC NINE: THE BRIDE FROM HELL (1971)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

NEW Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks A More Traditional Terror: Hong Kong Film Historian Tony Rayns Talks Shaw Brothers Horror Films

Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC TEN: HEROES TWO (1974)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary By David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film

Audio Commentary By David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film Original Theatrical Trailer

German Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC ELEVEN: THE FLYING GUILLOTINE (1975)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW Audio Commentary With Chris Poggiali, Co-Author Of These Fists Break Bricks And Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Chris Poggiali, Co-Author Of These Fists Break Bricks And Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) NEW Flying Without Wings – Actor Kai Kang Shares His Memories Of Working With The Studio In His First Ever On-Camera Interview

Flying Without Wings – Actor Kai Kang Shares His Memories Of Working With The Studio In His First Ever On-Camera Interview NEW Dubbing Delirium – Joseph Ellison, Dubbing Artist On FLYING GUILLOTINE For Its U.S. Release, Reflects On The Early Kung-Fu Film Boom

Dubbing Delirium – Joseph Ellison, Dubbing Artist On FLYING GUILLOTINE For Its U.S. Release, Reflects On The Early Kung-Fu Film Boom Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC TWELVE: THE DRAGON MISSILE (1976)