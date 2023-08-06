Fast X, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story, Enter the Dragon & More Physical Media Releases Aug. 8, 2023

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week! Fast X starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez hits stores in 2-disc combo editions from Universal as well as exclusive retailer editions.
Enter the Dragon (1973) starring Bruce Lee has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a Warner Bros. 100 edition and collectible edition.
Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams has been restored and remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection.
And, the first season of Paramount+ original series 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story releases on Blu-ray DVD. See more releases this week below with links to Amazon and Best Buy below.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Aug. 8, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Dreams (1990) Akira Kurosawa – Criterion Collection
- Ender’s Game (2013) Best Buy SteelBook
- Enter the Dragon (1973) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner 100
- Fast X (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Fast X (2023) 4k SteelBook Best Buy
- Swamp Thing (1982) 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Theatrical & Unrated Versions
1080p Blu-ray
- 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story: Season One
- Fast X (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Fast X (2023) Target Collector’s Edition
- Little Nicky (2000)
- Monk: The Complete First Season
- One Piece: Collection 32 – Blu-ray + DVD
- Swamp Thing (1982) Theatrical/Unrated versions
