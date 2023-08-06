Home4k Blu-rayFast X, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story, Enter the Dragon & More...
Fast X, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story, Enter the Dragon & More Physical Media Releases Aug. 8, 2023

Fast X, Enter the Dragon 4k, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story & More Releases Aug. 8, 2023

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week! Fast X starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez hits stores in 2-disc combo editions from Universal as well as exclusive retailer editions.

Enter the Dragon (1973) starring Bruce Lee has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a Warner Bros. 100 edition and collectible edition.

Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams has been restored and remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection.

And, the first season of Paramount+ original series 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story releases on Blu-ray DVD. See more releases this week below with links to Amazon and Best Buy below.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Aug. 8, 2023

4k Blu-ray

1080p Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

