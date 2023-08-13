Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City releasing on Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD [Updated]

Asteroid City (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

[Updated 8/13/23]

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City (2023) starring Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson is releasing on Blu-ray & DVD. The film premiered in theaters across the US on June 16, 2023, and will be available in digital formats on August 15, 2023.

On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p (HD) with variable aspect ratios between 2.39;1 and 1.37:1. No 4k Blu-ray edition has been announced, although it would seem to be a great candidate for a Dolby Vision/HDR10 color enhancements.

The soundtrack to Asteroid City is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, DVS 2.0, and French and Spanish in DTS Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include The Making of Asteroid City: Desert Town [Pop. 87], Doomsday Carnival, Montana and the Ranch Hands, and The Players.

Asteroid City Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition is priced $24.98, Digital $19.99, and DVD $19.98. Buy on Amazon

Directed and co-produced by Wes Anderson, Asteroid City features an ensemble cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, and Jeff Goldblum.

Note: This article was updated with bonus features, disc specs, and package art. Original publish date June 23, 2023.