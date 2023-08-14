Elemental Release Dates On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital & DVD + Retailer Exclusives

Disney’s Elemental is getting released to home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on August 15, followed by disc formats including retailer exclusives on September 26, 2023.
The 4k Blu-ray combo editions include a Blu-ray and Digital Code, and
the Blu-ray combo editions include a DVD and Digital Code. The codes can be redeemed via Movies Anywhere partners such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.
On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD, Elemental is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision (Digital) or HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) and Dolby Atmos (Digital & 4k Blu-ray). On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Bonus Features:
- Ember and Wade – Learn how these characters were brought to life, from early designs to final effects.
- Next Stop: Element City – Join Director Peter Sohn and crew members to explore how Element City ins built for its different inhabitants.
- Theatrical Short Carl’s Date
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
Elemental is list priced $19.99 (Digital), $34.99 (Blu-ray), and $29.99 (DVD).
4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition
The movie will also be available in retailer exclusives from Best Buy and Walmart.
Best Buy 4k SteelBook
Walmart 4k Blu-ray