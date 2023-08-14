Elemental Release Dates On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital & DVD + Retailer Exclusives

Disney’s Elemental is getting released to home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on August 15, followed by disc formats including retailer exclusives on September 26, 2023.

The 4k Blu-ray combo editions include a Blu-ray and Digital Code, and

the Blu-ray combo editions include a DVD and Digital Code. The codes can be redeemed via Movies Anywhere partners such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD, Elemental is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision (Digital) or HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) and Dolby Atmos (Digital & 4k Blu-ray). On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features:

Ember and Wade – Learn how these characters were brought to life, from early designs to final effects.

Next Stop: Element City – Join Director Peter Sohn and crew members to explore how Element City ins built for its different inhabitants.

Theatrical Short Carl’s Date

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted Scenes

Elemental is list priced $19.99 (Digital), $34.99 (Blu-ray), and $29.99 (DVD).

4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition

Elemental (2023) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Pre-orders coming soon

The movie will also be available in retailer exclusives from Best Buy and Walmart.

Best Buy 4k SteelBook

Elemental (2023) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Best Buy

Walmart 4k Blu-ray