New Blu-ray/4k Releases: Beau Is Afraid, Scream VI, Sisu, Mission: Impossible 4k SteelBooks, & more!

Here are our top picks for Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray disc releases for July 11, 20223. This week Scream VI arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray including a 2-Movie Collection bundled with the 2022 remake of Scream. From the producers of John Wick, the action film Sisu hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid (2023) starring Joaquin Phoenix and Nathan Lane arrives on Blu-ray and DVD. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout have been repackaged in Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks along with the rest of the existing films prior to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. And, After Hours (1985) has been restored in 4k from The Criterion Collection.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 11, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- After Hours (1995) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Collection
- Invaders From Mars (1953) Ignite Films
- Mission: Impossible 5 – Rogue Nation (2015) 4k SteelBook
- Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout (2018) 4k SteelBook
- Scream VI (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
- Scream VI (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook
- Scream VI + Scream 2-Movie Collection
- Sisu (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate
- Sisu (2022) Best Buy SteelBook Lionsgate
- The Burning (1981) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
Blu-ray
- After Hours (1995) The Criterion Collection
- Beau Is Afraid (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XV 3-Disc Kino Lorber
- Invaders From Mars (1953) Ignite Films
- Knights Of The Zodiac (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- One Piece Film Red (2022) Crunchyroll 2-disc edition
- Scream VI (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- Shin Ultraman (2022) Cleopatra Ent.
- Sisu (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Lionsgate
- The Watermelon Woman (1996) Criterion Collection
- To Catch a Killer (2023)
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases.