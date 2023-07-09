New Blu-ray/4k Releases: Beau Is Afraid, Scream VI, Sisu, Mission: Impossible 4k SteelBooks, & more!

Here are our top picks for Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray disc releases for July 11, 20223. This week Scream VI arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray including a 2-Movie Collection bundled with the 2022 remake of Scream. From the producers of John Wick, the action film Sisu hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid (2023) starring Joaquin Phoenix and Nathan Lane arrives on Blu-ray and DVD. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout have been repackaged in Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks along with the rest of the existing films prior to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. And, After Hours (1985) has been restored in 4k from The Criterion Collection.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 11, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases.