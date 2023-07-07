Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Released to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy & Get Bonus Materials

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been released in digital formats today June 7th, approximately three and a half weeks ahead of Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions arriving on August 1st. The film was released in theaters on May 5th, 2023, earning $357 million at the domestic box office ($482 million internationally).

In digital formats the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available in up to 4k UHD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Bonus features are available with several digital retailers including Apple TV, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is priced $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) from most popular services including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu. Here’s where you can buy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and which services offer bonus materials.

Where To Buy

Amazon Prime Video w/X-Ray $19.99 Buy on Amazon

Apple TV* HD/UHD Purchase: $19.99

Google Play HD/UHD $19.99

Microsoft Movies* & TV HD/UHD $19.99

Vudu* HD/UHD $19.99

Bonus Material (may vary according to service)

The Imperfect, Perfect Family – View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew’s passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit “found family” as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy’s final film. – Featurette

Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew. – Featurette