Scream VI releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook & Digital

Paramount Pictures’ Scream VI was released in theaters on March 10, 2023, and will soon be available for home viewing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, the film will be available in both a standard plastic case Blu-ray/Digital combo edition and Limited Edition hard-shell SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

Scream VI was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The sixth film in the Scream franchise stars Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega.

Description: Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage.

The movie can be pre-ordered in each format below. Release dates are pending.

Pre-orders (MSRPs)

  • Scream VI on 4k Blu-ray/Digital $39.99 Order
  • Scream VI 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook $44.99 Order
  • Scream VI Blu-ray/Digital $31.99 Order
  • Scream VI DVD $25.99 Order
  • Scream VI Digital HD/UHD $19.99 Order
