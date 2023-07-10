HomeNewsThe Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Premiere On Peacock in August
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Premiere On Peacock in August

The Super Mario Bros. Movie had an extremely successful theatrical run earning $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. On August 3rd, the Universal Pictures title will launch on Peacock for subscribers. In addition, bonus content such as “Getting to Know the Cast” behind-the-scenes interviews, “Peaches” lyrical video, and movie field guide will be accessible.

The streaming premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock follows its digital purchase release on May 16 and disc editions (4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD) which starting hitting shelves on June 6th.

The film is the highest-grossing movie based on a video game series.

We don’t know yet if The Super Mario Bros. Movie will stream in 4k UHD, with or without Dolby Vision/HDR10 or Dolby Atmos audio. However, it’s promising to note other blockbusters such as Furious 7 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish both premiered on Peacock in 4k. (See a list here.)

Peacock monthly plans cost $4.99 (Premium) and $9.99 (Premium Plus) for limited ads, downloads, and local NBC channels.

