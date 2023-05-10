Sisu (2022) will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

From the producers of John Wick comes Lionsgate’s action/thriller Sisu (2022). The film will be released on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and in digital formats (release dates TBD).

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD, Sisu is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features to be announced.

Description

During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word \”sisu\”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back — even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.

