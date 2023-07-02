New Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Releases, July 4th Include Jaws 2, Mission: Impossible SteelBooks, The Truman Show & more

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray for the week of July 4th, 2023. Jaws 2 has been upgraded by Universal Pictures for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time and includes a 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The Truman Show (1998) starring Jim Carey arrives in a 25th Anniversary Edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy from Paramount Home Media. Blumhouse’s Upgrade (2018) has been packaged in a 4k Blu-ray edition from Shout! Factory (previously available on Blu-ray). And, Mission: Impossible 3 (2006) and Mission: Impossible 4 – Ghost Protocol (2011) have been repackaged in Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks along with the rest of the existing film franchise prior to the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 4, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Jaws 2 (1978) 4k UHD/BD/Digital
- Jaws 2 (1978) Best Buy SteelBook
- Mission: Impossible 3 (2006) 4k SteelBook
- The Truman Show (1998) 25th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Upgrade (2018) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
1080p Blu-ray
- Come Out Fighting (2022) Cinedigm
- Fighting Back (1982)
- Jaws 2 (1978) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal
- Jaws 2 (1978) Best Buy SteelBook Universal
- Mission: Impossible 3 (2006) 4k SteelBook Paramount
- Mission: Impossible 4 – Ghost Protocol (2011) 4k SteelBook Paramount
- Star Pilot (1966) (2+5 Missione)
- Tintin and the Mystery of the Golden Fleece / Tintin and the Blue Oranges Kino Classics
- The Truman Show (1998) 25th Anniversary Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Upgrade (2018) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
