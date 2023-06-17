Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Is Releasing On Blu-ray & Limited Edition SteelBook

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season SteelBook Buy on Amazon.

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The Paramount+ Original Series ended its third and final season on April 20, 2023 where the show streams in HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby 5.1 audio.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Star Trek: Picard are presented in 1080p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio. The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and French.

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season (Release Date Sept. 5, 2023) is priced $43.99 (Standard Blu-ray) and $50.99 (Special Edition SteelBook) on Amazon.

Unfortunately, Star Trek: Picard does not stream in 4k (although Star Trek: Discovery (from Season 4) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds both stream in 4k with Dolby Vision, and ‘Strange New Worlds’ is the first of the TV franchise to be offered on 4k Blu-ray). See more 4k on Paramount+.

Would you like to see Star Trek: Picard in 4k? The Digital Bits’ Bill Hunt launched a poll to convince Paramount to offer Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos. You can view that poll below.