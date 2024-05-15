Challengers Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Challengers (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Challengers released in US theaters on April 26th and will soon be available in home media formats including Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film will first arrive in digital formats (expected mid-June) then on physical media formats including Blu-ray Disc and DVD on July 9th, 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, Challengers is presented in HD (1080p) with a Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel soundtrack. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Blu-ray Disc edition from Warner Bros. includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

Challengers is priced $29.98 (Blu-ray) and $24.98 (DVD). Purchase: Amazon | Walmart

Logine: Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach, turned her husband into a champion. But to overcome a losing streak, he needs to face his ex-best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

Synopsis: Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis player turned coach, has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist – West Side Story), and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour — where he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick (Josh O’Connor – God’s Own Country): his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Tensions run high on and off the court as old flames are reignited, competition builds, and love and careers hang in the balance; it’s anyone’s game. Challengers is the new movie from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name).

