HomeAmazonDeal Alert: Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95
AmazonFire HD TabletDealsFeaturedNews

Deal Alert: Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Fire HD10 Tablet
Fire HD10 Tablet 10.1″ (2023 Latest Model) Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on the latest model Amazon Fire HD10 tablet. The tablet with 10.1″ screen size, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage is on sale for only $94.99. That’s a 32% discount off the list price of $139.99!

The Fire HD10 tablet features an octa-core processor, 1080p Full HD display, 13-hour battery, and 5 MP front-facing camera, as well as support for the optional Amazon Stylus Pen.

And, the tablet is also available from Amazon with 64 GB of storage for only $104.99. That’s an even greater savings of 42% off the list price!

Jump over to Amazon for more details and configurations of the Fire HD10 tablet.

Note: The prices above are for the models with lockscreen ads. Other options are available at discounted prices.

Previous article
Review: Dune: Part Two On 4k Blu-ray Delivers Excellent Video, But The Audio Surpasses Expectations
Next article
Challengers Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Challengers Blu-ray

Challengers Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report - 0
Dune Part Two 4k UHD Blu-ray

Review: Dune: Part Two On 4k Blu-ray Delivers Excellent Video, But...

HD Report - 0
Gravity Blu-ray 2024 Atmos

New Gravity Blu-ray Features Dolby Atmos & Silent Space Version

Jeff Chabot - 0