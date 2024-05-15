Deal Alert: Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95

Fire HD10 Tablet 10.1″ (2023 Latest Model) Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on the latest model Amazon Fire HD10 tablet. The tablet with 10.1″ screen size, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage is on sale for only $94.99. That’s a 32% discount off the list price of $139.99!

The Fire HD10 tablet features an octa-core processor, 1080p Full HD display, 13-hour battery, and 5 MP front-facing camera, as well as support for the optional Amazon Stylus Pen.

And, the tablet is also available from Amazon with 64 GB of storage for only $104.99. That’s an even greater savings of 42% off the list price!

The tablet is also available from Amazon with additional configurations.

Note: The prices above are for the models with lockscreen ads. Other options are available at discounted prices.