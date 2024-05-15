Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Includes ‘The New Empire’ [Updated]

Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film 4k UHD/Digital Collection Buy on Amazon

Five movies featuring Godzilla, King Kong, or both iconic monster characters together will be released in a collected edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The edition includes Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and 2024’s Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.

The collection will be available in 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions include a code to redeem all five movies in Digital. Plus, the collections include one Special Features Blu-ray Disc.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movies are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film 4k UHD Collector’s Edition is priced $109.38 (4k Blu-ray) and $44.98 (DVD) on Amazon.

Included Films

Godzilla (2014) – This spectacular adventure pits Godzilla, the world’s most famous monster, against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

Kong: Skull Island – When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man in a thrilling and original adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – When ancient god-sized monsters rise again, the crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah as they all vie for supremacy.

Godzilla vs. Kong – Godzilla and Kong clash in a battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a mission into uncharted terrain, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures from the face of the earth.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – An all‐new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own.

Special Features

GxK: Day of Reckoning

Evolution of the Titans: Godzilla Evolved

Evolution of the Titans: From Lonely God to King

Into the Hollow Earth: Visualizing Hollow Earth

Into the Hollow Earth: Monsters of Hollow Earth

The Battles Royale: A Titanic Fight Among the Pyramids

The Battles Royale: The Zero Gravity Battle

The Battles Royale: The Titans Trash Rio

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Big Kid

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Set Tour

The Imagination Department

The Monarch Island Base: Portal to Another World

The Evolution of Jia: From Orphan to Warrior

Bernie’s World: Behind the Triple Locked Door

Commentary by Director Adam Wingard, Visual Effects Supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, Production Designer Tom Hammock and Editor Josh Schaeffer

4k Blu-ray 4-Film Collection

Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film 4k UHD/Digital Collection Buy on Amazon

DVD 5-Film Collection

Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film DVD Collection Buy on Amazon

Article updated. Original publish date March 30, 2024.