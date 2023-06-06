This Tuesday, June 6th brings a good selection of Blu-rays and 4k Blu-rays to choose from. What’s best for your library? Let’s start with the Indiana Jones films releasing on 4k Blu-ray from Paramount. These are single-movie editions (not the previously-released 4-Movie Collection) so you can choose which films are your favorite. Also starring Harrison Ford is the 90s action/thriller Clear and Present Danger now on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. Several Disney films have been repackaged in SteelBook editions to celebrate the studio’s 100th Anniversary such as Cars, Coco, and Toy Story. And, Universal has reissued The Mummy Trilogy on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.
On Blu-ray, new movies Renfeld, Assassin Club, and You Can Live Forever arrive on disc for the first time. TV series on Blu-ray include La Brea: Season Two from Universal, anime series Platinum End: Part 2 from Crunchyroll, and Tulsa King: Season One, which is available in both a plastic and SteelBook edition.
Newly released movies in digital formats include Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, Evil Dead Rise, Renfeld, The Covenant, and The Pope’s Exorcist. See more new releases below with links to Amazon to purchase.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases June 6, 2023
4k Blu-ray (2160p)
- Cars (2006) Disney 100 SteelBook
- Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Coco (2017) Disney 100 SteelBook
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
- Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull (2008) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
- Lord of War (2005) Best Buy SteelBook
- The Mummy Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- The Rules of the Game (1939) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion
- Toy Story (1995) Disney 100 SteelBook
Blu-ray (1080p)
- Assassin Club (2023)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- For a Few Dollars More (1965)
- Insidious 4-Movie Collection
- La Brea: Season Two 3-disc edition
- Lord of War (2005) Best Buy SteelBook
- Private Parts (1972)
- Renfield (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- The Complete Story Of Film 4-Disc Collection Music Box Films
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) – Special Edition
- The Mummy Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- The Rules of the Game (1939) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion
- The Strangler (1964)
- Tulsa King: Season One 2-disc Paramount
- Tulsa King: Season One 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount
- You Can Live Forever (2022)
Digital (SD/HD/UHD)
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (2023)
- Renfeld (2023)
- Somewhere in Queens (2022)
- The Covenant (2023)
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases.