Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, June 6, 2023
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, June 6, 2023

By HD Report
0

This Tuesday, June 6th brings a good selection of Blu-rays and 4k Blu-rays to choose from. What’s best for your library? Let’s start with the Indiana Jones films releasing on 4k Blu-ray from Paramount. These are single-movie editions (not the previously-released 4-Movie Collection) so you can choose which films are your favorite. Also starring Harrison Ford is the 90s action/thriller Clear and Present Danger now on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. Several Disney films have been repackaged in SteelBook editions to celebrate the studio’s 100th Anniversary such as Cars, Coco, and Toy Story. And, Universal has reissued The Mummy Trilogy on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

On Blu-ray, new movies Renfeld, Assassin Club, and You Can Live Forever arrive on disc for the first time. TV series on Blu-ray include La Brea: Season Two from Universal, anime series Platinum End: Part 2 from Crunchyroll, and Tulsa King: Season One, which is available in both a plastic and SteelBook edition.

Newly released movies in digital formats include Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, Evil Dead Rise, Renfeld, The Covenant, and The Pope’s Exorcist. See more new releases below with links to Amazon to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases June 6, 2023

4k Blu-ray (2160p)

Blu-ray (1080p)

Digital (SD/HD/UHD)

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases.

Previous articleFerris Bueller’s Day Off has been remastered in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Now on Paramount+

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved