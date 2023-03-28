Tulsa King Season One Dated For Release with New Bonus Material on Blu-ray & SteelBook

Tulsa King: Season One Blu-ray Standard (L) & SteelBook (R) Editions Order on Amazon

Paramount+ series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone will release on Blu-ray Disc and a Limited Edition SteelBook on June 6, 2023. The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all 9 episodes plus over 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes content and 6 never before seen making-of featurettes.

Synopsis:

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Special Features:

Stranger In A Strange Land: Genesis

Carpe D.M.: Stallone

Mercy And Malice: The Cast

Haberdashery: Costume Design

Outthink Your Enemy: Stunts

The Here And Now: On Location In Tulsa

Plus, Behind The Story For Every Episode!

Pre-orders:

Tulsa King: Season One Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $32.99 while the Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $37.99.

