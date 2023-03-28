HomeBlu-ray DiscTulsa King Season One Dated For Release with New Bonus Material on...
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Tulsa King Season One Dated For Release with New Bonus Material on Blu-ray & SteelBook

By HD Report
0
Tulsa King: Season One Blu-ray Standard (L) & SteelBook (R) Editions Order on Amazon

Paramount+ series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone will release on Blu-ray Disc and a Limited Edition SteelBook on June 6, 2023. The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all 9 episodes plus over 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes content and 6 never before seen making-of featurettes.

Synopsis:

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Special Features:

  • Stranger In A Strange Land: Genesis
  • Carpe D.M.: Stallone
  • Mercy And Malice: The Cast
  • Haberdashery: Costume Design
  • Outthink Your Enemy: Stunts
  • The Here And Now: On Location In Tulsa
  • Plus, Behind The Story For Every Episode!

Pre-orders:

Tulsa King: Season One Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $32.99 while the Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $37.99.

Tulsa King Season One Blu-ray SteelBook angle
Tulsa King Season One Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Tulsa King Season One Blu-ray SteelBook Edition
Tulsa King Season One Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Tulsa King Season One Blu-ray Standard Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous articleNew Blu-ray This Week: All Quiet on the Western Front, Missing, Plane, Batman: The Doom… & more!
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved