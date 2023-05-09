Paramount Officially Announces Indiana Jones Single-Movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital Editions

Paramount Home Media has officially announced all four Indiana Jones films will release in single-movie 4k Blu-ray editions with Digital Copies on June 6, 2023.

The Indiana Jones films were previously released on 4k Blu-ray packaged in a 4-Movie Collection in the summer of 2021, followed one year later in 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions in 2022.

The single-movie editions include Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull (2008).

The films anticipate the theatrical premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30, 2023.

“Each film has been remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg. In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound to create Dolby Atmos® soundtracks.”

“Each disc will be beautifully packaged with artwork inspired by the original theatrical posters and will include access to a digital copy of each respective film.”

“In addition, fans will have the chance to relive the unforgettable exploits of the world-renowned, globetrotting hero in the cinematic classic that started it all when Raiders of the Lost Ark returns to select theatres on June 4th and 7th. Tickets for this special engagement presented by Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures can be purchased at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theatre box offices.”

On 4k Blu-ray, the movies are presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound.

Read a review of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark on 4k Blu-ray.