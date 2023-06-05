Home4k Blu-rayFerris Bueller's Day Off has been remastered in 4k UHD with Dolby...
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been remastered in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) has been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Paramount Home Media. The single-disc edition with a code to redeem a Digital Copy arrives on August 1, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The sound is offered in Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The movie will also be available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with different artwork than the standard plastic edition.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director John Hughes
  • Getting the Class Together: The Cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • The Making of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Who is Ferris Bueller?
  • The World According to Ben Stein
  • Vintage Ferris Bueller: The Lost Tapes
  • Digital copy of the film
  • Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has an MSRP of $25.99 (Amazon) while the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is priced $30.99 (Amazon).

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon
