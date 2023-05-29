New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases for Tuesday, May 30

It’s another great week for home media releases! On Tuesday, May 30 we’ve got over a dozen new 4k Blu-ray releases including a Transformers 6-Film Limited Edition SteelBook Collection from Paramount Home Media that packages all films from the franchise plus Bumblebee in individual SteelBook cases.

New on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is Sony Pictures’ fantasy/action film 65 starring Adam Driver. Violet Evergarden: The Movie arrives in both formats including a Limited Edition from Crunchyroll. And, 6-time Oscar-nominated drama Thelma & Louise (1991) has been restored in 4k for new presentations on both UHD and BD.

On 4k Blu-ray for the first time you can pick up Drowning By Numbers, The Last Starfighter (1984), The Nutty Professor (1963), The Haunting (1999), and The People Under The Stairs (1991). A new SteelBook edition of Cliffhanger (1993) celebrates the film’s 30th Anniversary with added Dolby Vision plus new deleted scenes.

See more new releases this week on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital with links to Amazon below. Your purchases from the links help support this website!

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, May 30, 2023

Digital HD/UHD

UHD Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

