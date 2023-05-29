New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases for Tuesday, May 30

It’s another great week for home media releases! On Tuesday, May 30 we’ve got over a dozen new 4k Blu-ray releases including a Transformers 6-Film Limited Edition SteelBook Collection from Paramount Home Media that packages all films from the franchise plus Bumblebee in individual SteelBook cases.
New on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is Sony Pictures’ fantasy/action film 65 starring Adam Driver. Violet Evergarden: The Movie arrives in both formats including a Limited Edition from Crunchyroll. And, 6-time Oscar-nominated drama Thelma & Louise (1991) has been restored in 4k for new presentations on both UHD and BD.
On 4k Blu-ray for the first time you can pick up Drowning By Numbers, The Last Starfighter (1984), The Nutty Professor (1963), The Haunting (1999), and The People Under The Stairs (1991). A new SteelBook edition of Cliffhanger (1993) celebrates the film’s 30th Anniversary with added Dolby Vision plus new deleted scenes.
See more new releases this week on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital with links to Amazon below. Your purchases from the links help support this website!
New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, May 30, 2023
Digital HD/UHD
UHD Blu-ray
- 65 (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Drowning By Numbers (1988) 2-disc edition
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) 4k SteelBook
- The Haunting (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- The Last Starfighter (1984) Arrow Collector’s Edition
- The Night of the Hunter (1955) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- The Nutty Professor (1963) Paramount Presents #40
- The People Under The Stairs (1991) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
- Thelma & Louise (1991) Criterion 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Transformers + Bumblebee 6-Movie Collection 12-disc Limited Edition SteelBooks
- Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020) Crunchyroll
- Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020) Limited Edition Crunchyroll
HD Blu-ray
- 65 (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- A Good Person (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Danza Macabra – Volume 1: The Italian Gothic Collection
- Drowning By Numbers (1988) Single-disc edition
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- Gunbuster Complete Original OVA Series
- Hey There, it’s Yogi Bear (1964) Warner Archive
- King Solomon’s Mines (1950) Warner Archive
- Queen Christina (1933) Warner Archive
- Spinning Gold (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- The Haunting (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- The Night of the Hunter (1955) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- The Siege (2023)
- Thelma & Louise (1991) Criterion 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Transformers + Bumblebee 6-Movie Collection 12-disc Limited Edition SteelBooks
- Ultimate Muscle The Complete English Dubbed TV Series
- Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020) Crunchyroll
