Fast X Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Fast X starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. (Release date to be determined). The film premiered in theaters in the US on May 19, 2023, earning $130M at the domestic office and $475M internationally.

On 4k Blu-ray, Fast X will be available in a 2-disc combo edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, as well as a 2-disc Blu-ray edition and single-disc DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Fast X is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The 4k Blu-ray supports HDR10+ on players and screens that support it. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1.

Fast X Digital HD/UHD

The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Fast X includes a 4k disc, Blu-ray disc, and Digital copy. Price: $32.99

Fast X 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

The 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and a Digital Copy. Price: $24.96

Fast X Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

Best Buy will release an exclusive 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition with Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital copies. The edition is priced $35.99.

Fast X 4k Blu-ray Collector's Edition SteelBook

Target has packaged a Collectible Blu-ray edition with 10 Collectible Character Art Cards and copies of the film on 1080p Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The Target exclusive is priced $28.99.