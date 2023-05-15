The Mummy Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Reissue Coming From Universal

The Mummy Trilogy was first released in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray back in 2017, but Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will reissue the 6-disc edition on June 6, 2023.
The number of discs and formats in the combo edition are exactly the same as the first edition, with copies of each film on 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and Digital (in 4k UHD where available). The word “Ultimate” has been from its nomenclature.
Bonus features are almost the same, although it seems the BD-Live and U-Control features from more legacy Blu-rays are not included in this new 2023 edition.
The packaging has also slightly changed. The new cover art has increased the size of the three pyramids and removed the word “Ultimate” from the title. As well as a slightly different layout on the reverse side, the “DTS: X Headphone” logo has been removed and newer DTS:X, DTS HD, and DTS logos added.
The 4k presentations of The Mummy films feature HDR10 High Dynamic Range for expanded color depth. Audio is provided in DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.
The 6-disc set comes with plenty of few extras including feature commentary on each Ultra HD Blu-ray. More legacy extras are included on each standard Blu-ray Disc.
The Mummy Trilogy 4k Blu-ray edition is priced $41.99 (List: $59.99) on Amazon.
The Mummy Trilogy Contents
Disc 1 – The Mummy (1999):
- Includes a digital copy of The Mummy (1999) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Feature Commentary with Director/Writer Stephen Sommers and Executive Producer/Editor Bob Ducsay
- Feature Commentary with Actor Brendan Fraser
- Feature Commentary with Actors Oded Fehr, Kevin J. O’Connor and Arnold Vosloo
Disc 2 – The Mummy (1999):
- Deleted Scenes
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor Sneak Peek
- Visual and Special Effects Formation
- An Army to Rule the World Part 1
- Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy
- Building a Better Mummy
- Storyboard to Final Film Comparison
- Photograph Montage
Disc 3 – The Mummy Returns:
- Includes a digital copy of The Mummy Returns (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Feature Commentary with Director/Writer Stephen Sommers and Executive Producer/Editor Bob Ducsay
Disc 4 – The Mummy Returns:
- Outtakes
- Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor Sneak Peek
- An Army to Rule the World Part 2
- Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy
- Visual and Special Effects Formation
- An Exclusive Conversation with The Rock
- Spotlight On Location
- Storyboard to Final Film Comparison
- Live “Forever May Not Be Long Enough” Music Video
Disc 5 – The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor:
- Includes a digital copy of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Feature Commentary with Director Rob Cohen
Disc 6 – The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor:
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- The Making of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- From City to Desert
- Legacy of the Terra Cotta
