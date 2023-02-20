New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Feb. 21, 2023: Empire of Light, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 4k, & more!

Here is our selection of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray physical media releases for the week of Feb. 21, 2023. On 4k Blu-ray, Dazed and Confused has been restored for release in Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions from The Criterion Collection. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit gets a 4k upgrade from Paramount Home Media. And, The Remains of the Day celebrates 30 years with a 4k Blu-ray/Digital combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. And, The Magnificent Seven (1960) arrives in a Collector’s edition from Shout! Factory with both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies. On Blu-ray Disc, Oscar-nominated Empire of Light releases on Blu-ray in a combo edition with Digital Copy from 20th Century Studios. See more titles below with links to Amazon.

Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 21, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

