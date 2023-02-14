New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 14, 2023

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week! Let’s start off with Steven Spielberg’s 6x Oscar-nominated The Fabelmans releasing on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc in combo editions from Universal/SDS. Korean film Decision to Leave from Director Park Chan-wook is available on 1080p Blu-ray from Mubi. The Criterion Collection has remastered Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet (1968) for release on Blu-ray. From Paramount Presents, Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993) has been remastered from the original film negatives.
Previously released on Blu-ray, Iron Monkey (1993) has been newly restored in 2k from Shout! Factory with new bonus material and commentaries. The Giallo Essentials “White Edition” has been packaged in a 3-disc limited edition from Arrow Video. Dario Argento’s new film Dark Glasses releases in a single-disc Blu-ray edition from RLJ. And, Disney’s Strange World (2022) hits stores in both standard and SteelBook editions.
In television, Longmire: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 21-Disc Blu-ray set from Warner Bros. with 63 episodes from 6 seasons. Check out more new releases with links to Amazon below!
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 14, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Strange World (2022) Ultimate Collector’s Edition Disney Movie Club Exclusive (Link Pending)
- Strange World (2022) Best Buy SteelBook
- The Fabelmans (2022) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
Blu-ray Disc
- Dark Glasses (2022) RLJ
- Decision to Leave (2022) – Mubi
- Enter Santo: The First Adventures of the Silver-Masked Man 2-movie Limited Edition – Powerhouse
- Giallo Essentials – White Edition 3-Disc Limited Edition
- Iron Monkey (1993) 2k restoration + bonus material Shout! Factory
- Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993) – Paramount Presents #38
- Romeo and Juliet (1968) – Criterion Collection
- Strange World (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Strange World (2022) Best Buy SteelBook
- The Bride Wore Black (1968) Kino Lorber
- The Fabelmans (2022) – Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
In case you missed it, here were last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.