Dazed and Confused has been restored in 4k with Dolby Vision celebrating 30 years

Dazed and Confused (1993) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Richard Linklater’s classic coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused (1993) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. The edition features the Director’s Cut, supervised and approved by director Richard Linklater and cinematographer Lee Daniel.

On 4k Blu-ray, Dazed and Confused is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Bonus materials include audio commentary from Richard Linklater, on-set interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, audition footage, deleted scenes, movie memorabilia, and more (see details below). The 2-disc edition includes the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, with the bonus material included on the Blu-ray Disc.

Dazed and Confused (1993) on 4k Blu-ray will release on February 21, 2023, celebrating 30 years since premiering in theaters. The 2-disc edition with Blu-ray and bonus material has an MSRP of $44.95 US. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration of the director’s cut, supervised and approved by director Richard Linklater and cinematographer Lee Daniel, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray of the film with special features

Audio commentary by Linklater

Making “Dazed,” a documentary by Kahane Cooperman

Rare on-set interviews and behind-the-scenes footage

Footage from the ten-year-anniversary celebration

Audition footage and deleted scenes

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Essays by critics Kent Jones, Jim DeRogatis, and Chuck Klosterman; reprinted recollections of the filming from cast and crew; and character profiles from the Dazed and Confused companion book; as well as the original film poster by Frank Kozik

Synopsis

America, 1976. The last day of school. Bongs blaze, bell-bottoms ring, and rock and roll rocks. Among the best teen films ever made, Dazed and Confused eavesdrops on a group of seniors-to-be and incoming freshmen. A launching pad for a number of future stars, the first studio effort by Richard Linklater also features endlessly quotable dialogue and a blasting, stadium-ready soundtrack. Sidestepping nostalgia, Dazed and Confused is less about “the best years of our lives” than the boredom, angst, and excitement of teenagers waiting . . . for something to happen.



The Criterion Collection now has over twenty 4k Blu-ray titles to date, with Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning drama The Power of the Dog (2021) and Spike Lee’s Malcolm X (1992) both arriving this month.