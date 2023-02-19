Women Talking releasing in a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition from Universal/SDS

Women Talking (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Picture’s Women Talking (2022) is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 7, 2023. The 2-disc combo edition from SDS includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

On Blu-ray, Women Talking is presented in 1080p resolution at 2.76:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5. 1 channel and DVS 2.0. French audio is provided in DTS Digital Surround 5.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Synopsis: Women Talking was directed by Sarah Polley and stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and 4x Oscar-winner Frances McDormand. The movie is based on the novel by Miriam Toews about the women of an isolated religious community who grapple with their faith and reality.

Women Talking (2022) on Blu-ray/DVD/Digital is priced $30.49 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.