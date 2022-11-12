The Remains of the Day Celebrates 30 Years With 4k Blu-ray Edition

The Remains of the Day (1993) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

The Remains of the Day (1993) starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray release on February 21, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack, as well as 5.1 and 2-channel surround-sound audio.

Special features include legacy special features such as deleted scenes, a featurette, and audio commentary.

The Remains of the Day (1993) is priced $27.99 (List: $38.99) on Amazon.

Synopsis

Nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress, The Remains of the Day stars Anthony Hopkins as English butler Stevens, who has devoted 30 years to his master, Lord Darlington, at Darlington Hall in post-WWI Britain. Prizing discretion and service above all, Stevens realizes as he looks back on his life that his unquestioning faith in Lord Darlington has cost him dearly. Engrossed in orchestrating his employer’s grand banquets, receptions and conferences — which turn out to involve a pact with the Germans — he was forced to neglect his dying father and denied his feelings for the attractive young housekeeper, Miss Kenton (Emma Thompson). Based on the Booker Award-winning novel by Kazuo Ishiguro and developed by the Ivory/Merchant/Jhabvala team (A Room with a View, Howards End), this endearing story evolves into a profound and moving study of personality, class and culture.