Women Talking Released To Digital 4k/HD. Here’s Where To Buy.

Women Talking (2022) Buy on Amazon

Universal Picture’s Women Talking (2022) is now available to purchase in digital formats including SD (Standard Definition), HD (High Definition), and 4k UHD (Ultra HD).

The film will be made available to rent on Feb. 28, 2023, followed by Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 7, 2023. The 2-disc combo edition from SDS includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

In Digital 4k, Women Talking is presented in 2160p resolution (2.76:1 aspect ratio) with Dolby 5.1 audio. On Blu-ray, Women Talking is presented in 1080p resolution (2.76:1 aspect ratio) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5. 1 and DVS 2.0. French audio is provided in DTS Digital Surround 5.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Synopsis: Women Talking was directed by Sarah Polley and stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and 4x Oscar-winner Frances McDormand. The movie is based on the novel by Miriam Toews about the women of an isolated religious community who grapple with their faith and reality.

Where to Buy Women Talking Digital

Amazon Prime Video 4k/Dolby 5.1 | $19.99 Purchase

Apple TV 4k/Dolby 5.1 | $19.99

Google Play 4k/Dolby 5.1 | $19.99

Microsoft Movies & TV 4k/Dolby 5.1 | $19.99

Vudu TV 4K/Dolby 5.1 | $19.99

Women Talking (2022) on Blu-ray is priced $30.49 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.