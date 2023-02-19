Empire of Light releasing on Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Empire of Light (2022) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Sam Mendes’ Oscar-nominated drama Empire of Light is releasing for home viewing on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film first releases in digital formats including SD (480p), HD (1080p), and 4k UHD (2160p) on Feb. 7, 2023. (Read a Review.)

Empire of Light will then release two weeks later to disc formats including 1080p Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 21, 2023. The single-disc Blu-ray edition from 20th Century Studios includes a Digital Copy.

Bonus features with the Blu-ray and Digital purchase include the 18-minute Creating Empire of Light with a behind-the-scenes look at the deeply personal film with writer/director Sam Mendes and a look into finding the main location of the film.

On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channels. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Empire of Light on Blu-ray/Digital is priced $19.96 (List: $29.99) and DVD $14.96 (List: $19.99) on Amazon.