New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Nov. 8

This week, Oscar-winning drama The Power of the Dog (2021) arrives in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray and single-disc Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection. Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Gift Set includes four seasons of Yellowstone, the first season of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, and extra bonus material along with collectible Dutton Ranch Coasters. 

8 Mile starring Eminem has been remasted for release on 4k Blu-ray from Universal Pictures/SDS in a combo edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. Escape From Alcatraz (1979) has been remastered from a new 4k scan of the original camera negatives for release on 4k Blu-ray.

Classic disco drama Saturday Night Fever (1977) has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. And, Frasier: The Complete Series has been compiled into a 33-disc edition with 11 seasons and over 250 episodes on 1080p Blu-ray.

