Oscar-winner The Power of the Dog will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD from The Criterion Collection 

Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning drama (Best Achievement in Directing) The Power of the Dog (2021) has been dated for release on disc by The Criterion Collection.
The film will arrive on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on November 8th, 2022. (We expect a digital purchase to precede the disc editions sometime in September.)
On 4k Blu-ray Disc, the director-approved presentation of The Power of the Dog features Dolby Vision HDR for expanded color range.
Bonus features include interviews with Campion, cast and crew, a conversation with Campion and composer Jonny Greenwood, and more.
Special Features (4k Blu-ray)
- 4K digital master, approved by director Jane Campion, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- Interview with Campion about the making of the film
- Program featuring interviews with members of the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage captured on location in New Zealand
- Interview with Campion and composer Jonny Greenwood about the film’s score
- Conversation among Campion, director of photography Ari Wegner, actor Kirsten Dunst, and producer Tanya Seghatchian, moderated by filmmaker Tamara Jenkins
- New interview with novelist Annie Proulx
- Trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- English descriptive audio
The Power of the Dog is list-priced $49.95 (4k Blu-ray), $39.95 (Blu-ray), and $29.95 (DVD).