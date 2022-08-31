Home4k Blu-rayOscar-winner The Power of the Dog will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray...
Oscar-winner The Power of the Dog will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD from The Criterion Collection 

By Jeff Chabot
The Power of the Dog 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition Buy on Amazon

Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning drama (Best Achievement in Directing) The Power of the Dog (2021) has been dated for release on disc by The Criterion Collection.

The film will arrive on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on November 8th, 2022. (We expect a digital purchase to precede the disc editions sometime in September.)

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, the director-approved presentation of The Power of the Dog features Dolby Vision HDR for expanded color range.

Bonus features include interviews with Campion, cast and crew, a conversation with Campion and composer Jonny Greenwood, and more.

Special Features (4k Blu-ray)

  • 4K digital master, approved by director Jane Campion, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Interview with Campion about the making of the film
  • Program featuring interviews with members of the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage captured on location in New Zealand
  • Interview with Campion and composer Jonny Greenwood about the film’s score
  • Conversation among Campion, director of photography Ari Wegner, actor Kirsten Dunst, and producer Tanya Seghatchian, moderated by filmmaker Tamara Jenkins
  • New interview with novelist Annie Proulx
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • English descriptive audio

The Power of the Dog is list-priced $49.95 (4k Blu-ray), $39.95 (Blu-ray), and $29.95 (DVD).

Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

