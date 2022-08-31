Oscar-winner The Power of the Dog will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD from The Criterion Collection 

The Power of the Dog 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition Buy on Amazon

Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning drama (Best Achievement in Directing) The Power of the Dog (2021) has been dated for release on disc by The Criterion Collection.

The film will arrive on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on November 8th, 2022. (We expect a digital purchase to precede the disc editions sometime in September.)

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, the director-approved presentation of The Power of the Dog features Dolby Vision HDR for expanded color range.

Bonus features include interviews with Campion, cast and crew, a conversation with Campion and composer Jonny Greenwood, and more.

Special Features (4k Blu-ray)

4K digital master, approved by director Jane Campion, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Interview with Campion about the making of the film

Program featuring interviews with members of the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage captured on location in New Zealand

Interview with Campion and composer Jonny Greenwood about the film’s score

Conversation among Campion, director of photography Ari Wegner, actor Kirsten Dunst, and producer Tanya Seghatchian, moderated by filmmaker Tamara Jenkins

New interview with novelist Annie Proulx

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

The Power of the Dog is list-priced $49.95 (4k Blu-ray), $39.95 (Blu-ray), and $29.95 (DVD).