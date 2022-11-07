Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Seasons 1 & 2 4k Blu-ray Editions Delayed

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season One 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

It appears the release of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc has been delayed further until Tuesday, November 29th, 2022.

We first thought both Season One and Season Two of the Amazon Original Series would be released on November 1st, but then retailers changed that date to November 15th. Now, the street date for the 4k Blu-ray upgrades is scheduled for November 29th, 2022.

But, don’t hold your breath. Since this is the third date we have received it would not be a surprise if the 4k disc editions are delayed further into December.

The 2-disc editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution include eight episodes from each season of the Amazon Studios show that premiered in August 2018. A third season of the series premieres on December 21st, 2022.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan – Season Two 4k Blu-ray

On 4k Blu-ray, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. HDR is provided in HDR10. English audio is offered in 48kHz Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as French and German in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Season One of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on 4k Blu-ray runs 400 minutes and includes all 8 episodes on 2 discs plus 4 deleted scenes from the pulse-pounding mission that started it all. The Season Two collection includes all 8 episodes with a total runtime of 368 minutes plus “adrenaline-filled” deleted scenes!

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season One and Season Two are each priced $34.99 US.

Read a review of Season Two on Blu-ray Disc.