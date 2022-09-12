8 Mile (2002) Releasing on 4k Blu-ray with DTS:X Master Audio

8 Mile 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures will release an upgraded presentation of 8 Mile (2002) starring Eminem in his debut feature film. The movie arrives November 8, 2022 in a 2-disc combo edition from SDS that includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k where available).

On 4k Blu-ray, 8 Mile is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X Master Audio with subtitles in English SDH and multiple languages.

Bonus Content

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of 8 Mile (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

The Making of 8 Mile

Exclusive Rap Battles

“”Superman”” Music Video

Exclusive Rap Battles – Uncensored

Eminiem “”Superman”” Music Video – Uncensored

8 Mile on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is priced $29.99 US.