8 Mile (2002) Releasing on 4k Blu-ray with DTS:X Master Audio

Universal Pictures will release an upgraded presentation of 8 Mile (2002) starring Eminem in his debut feature film. The movie arrives November 8, 2022 in a 2-disc combo edition from SDS that includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k where available).

On 4k Blu-ray, 8 Mile is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X Master Audio with subtitles in English SDH and multiple languages.

Bonus Content

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of 8 Mile (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Making of 8 Mile
  • Exclusive Rap Battles
  • “”Superman”” Music Video
  • Exclusive Rap Battles – Uncensored
  • Eminiem “”Superman”” Music Video – Uncensored

8 Mile on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is priced $29.99 US. Buy on Amazon

