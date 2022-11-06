Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset Releases Tuesday, Nov. 8

Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset Buy on Amazon

Paramount is releasing the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Blu-ray Disc in The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset. Arriving in stores on November 8, 2022, the 16-disc boxed set also includes the first season of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story.

The collection includes all 39 episodes of Yellowstone with 10 episodes of 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone that premiered in December 2021. The gift set also contains extra bonus material and collectible Dutton Ranch Coasters.

Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset is priced $83.39 (List: $111.99). Buy on Amazon

The fifth season of Yellowstone premieres November 13, 202 on Paramount Network.

The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset follows the releases of Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons (May 31) and 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (August 30) on Blu-ray and DVD.