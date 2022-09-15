HomeBlu-ray DiscFrasier: The Complete Series Is Finally Releasing In High Definition on Blu-ray...
Frasier: The Complete Series Is Finally Releasing In High Definition on Blu-ray Disc

The long-running hit TV series Frasier is finally going to be available on Blu-ray Disc with ‘The Complete Series’ arriving on November 8, 2022. The massive 33-disc set contains over 250 episodes of Frasier upgraded to high definition (1080p) resolution, with audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0.

With 11 seasons of episodes that ran on CBS from 1993 – 2004, Frasier: The Complete Series provides over 5,885 minutes of episodes and extra bonus content (details coming soon).

Frasier: The Complete Series carries a suggested list price of $129.99. Buy on Amazon

Frasier stars Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, and John Mahoney. The show won a total of 37 Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Kelsey Grammer). The show was created by David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee.

