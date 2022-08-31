Saturday Night Fever Upgraded To 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 4k Blu-ray 45th Anniversary Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic disco drama Saturday Night Fever (1977) has been upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The film will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo edition from Paramount Home Media on November 8, 2022, celebrating its 45th anniversary since debuting in theaters.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Saturday Night Fever is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio will likely be provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 although there is a possibility of an upgrade.

The 4k Blu-ray edition will likely contain the legacy bonus features listed below. Any new extras TBD.

Bonus Features

Commentary by Director John Badham

70s Discopedia

Catching the Fever

Back to Bay Ridge

Dance Like Travolta with John Cassese

Fever Challenge!

Deleted Scene

Tony & Stephanie in the Car

Saturday Night Fever 45th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Edition is priced $25.99.