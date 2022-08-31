Home4kSaturday Night Fever Upgraded To 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10
4k4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Saturday Night Fever Upgraded To 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10

By hdreport
0
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 4k Blu-ray 45th Anniversary Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic disco drama Saturday Night Fever (1977) has been upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The film will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo edition from Paramount Home Media on November 8, 2022, celebrating its 45th anniversary since debuting in theaters.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Saturday Night Fever is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio will likely be provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 although there is a possibility of an upgrade.

The 4k Blu-ray edition will likely contain the legacy bonus features listed below. Any new extras TBD.

Bonus Features

  • Commentary by Director John Badham
  • 70s Discopedia
  • Catching the Fever
  • Back to Bay Ridge
  • Dance Like Travolta with John Cassese
  • Fever Challenge!
  • Deleted Scene
  • Tony & Stephanie in the Car

Saturday Night Fever 45th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Edition is priced $25.99.

Previous articleThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Date/Time & How To Watch & Download
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Ring HD Security Camera

- Advertisment -

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved