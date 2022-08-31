Saturday Night Fever Upgraded To 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10

Classic disco drama Saturday Night Fever (1977) has been upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The film will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo edition from Paramount Home Media on November 8, 2022, celebrating its 45th anniversary since debuting in theaters.
On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Saturday Night Fever is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio will likely be provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 although there is a possibility of an upgrade.
The 4k Blu-ray edition will likely contain the legacy bonus features listed below. Any new extras TBD.
Bonus Features
- Commentary by Director John Badham
- 70s Discopedia
- Catching the Fever
- Back to Bay Ridge
- Dance Like Travolta with John Cassese
- Fever Challenge!
- Deleted Scene
- Tony & Stephanie in the Car
Saturday Night Fever 45th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Edition is priced $25.99.