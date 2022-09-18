Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull releasing in 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition

Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Previously only available in 4k in a 4-Movie Collection, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull (2008) has been packaged in a single-movie Ultra HD Blu-ray edition for release on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022. The Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc, code to redeem a Digital Copy, and an exclusive mini-poster.

On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos, with an option of French in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and French.

Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $23.79 on Amazon.