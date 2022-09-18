HomeNewsIndiana Jones and the Crystal Skull releasing in 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook...
News

Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull releasing in 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition

By hdreport
0
Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Previously only available in 4k in a 4-Movie Collection, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull (2008) has been packaged in a single-movie Ultra HD Blu-ray edition for release on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022. The Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc, code to redeem a Digital Copy, and an exclusive mini-poster.

On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos, with an option of French in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and French.

Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $23.79 on Amazon.

Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon.
Previous articleNOPE Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Release Date, Package Art & Exclusives
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k HDR TV Deals

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

More 4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved