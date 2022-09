Universal’s Holiday Inn celebrates 80 years with 4k restoration

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has restored the Oscar-winning film Holiday Inn (1942) for release in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition on November 1, 2022. The classic film was directed by Mark Sandrich starring Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Marjorie, and Reynolds.

On 4k Blu-ray, Holiday Inn is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range at 1.35:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio and mono, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Holiday Inn (1942) 80th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Edition is priced $19.99 (List: $$29.99).

Special Features

Audio Commentary by Film Historian Ken Barnes, Including Archival Audio Comments from Fred Astaire, Bing Crosby, and John Scott Trotter

A Couple of Song and Dance Men – Fetaurette

All-Singing All-Dancing – Featurette

Reassessing “”Abraham””

Theatrical Trailer

Audio:

English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles