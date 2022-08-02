Old Henry Will Release On 4k Blu-ray

Old Henry (2021) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Combo Buy on Amazon

Old Henry (2021) starring Tim Blake Nelson and Scott Haze will release on 4k Blu-ray Disc on September 20th, 2022. Previously available on Blu-ray and DVD, the 2-disc edition from Shout! Factory includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, Old Henry is presented in 2160p at 2.66:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on both discs, with subtitles provided in English SDH.

Bonus features include a behind-the-scenes look at Old Henry with the cast and filmmakers and the theatrical trailer.

Old Henry (2021) 4k Blu-ray / Blu-ray Combo Pack has a list price of $34.98 US.