New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Aug. 16, 2022

This week the biggest movie hitting Blu-ray and Digital is Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Dominion. The film arrives in an extended edition (both disc and digital) with an additional 14 minutes plus bonus features (including a 45+ minute look at the making of the film). Several disc editions are available from SDS as well as a 6-Movie 4k Collection and limited edition Gift Set with statue of Blue and Beta. (See editions here.)

On 4k Blu-ray Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade starring Harrison Ford and Sean Connery releases in a single-movie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition (previously only available in 4k in a 4-movie set). Red Dawn (1984) has been remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. And, Child’s Play 1, 2 & 3 all arrive newly remastered in combo editions with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies from Shout! Factory.

On 1080p Blu-ray you can pick up Jurassic World Dominion, South Park: The Complete Twenty-Fourth Season, Johnny Mnemonic: In Black and White, and Daddy Longlegs (2009) from The Criterion Collection, to name a few.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Aug. 16, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

