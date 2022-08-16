Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Now Available in a Limited 4k Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Limited-Edition 4k Steelbook Buy on Amazon

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was released last year in 4k for the first time in the Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection. Now, following in the footsteps of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark” the film is available in a 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition from Paramount Home Media.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos as well as French Dolby 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and French.

The single-disc edition features unique artwork on the front, back, and inside spread. Extras include a mini-poster and code to redeem a digital copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Street Date: 8/16/22) is priced $24.99 (List: $30.99) on Amazon.