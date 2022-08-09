Jurassic World Dominion Release Date, Package Art, & Extended Edition Confirmed

Jurassic World Dominion 4k Blu-ray Limited Editon SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The release date, package art, and extended versions of Jurassic World Dominion have been confirmed by Universal Pictures for release on August 16, 2022. The extended version with an additional 14 minutes will be available with the purchase of the Digital (HD/UHD), Blu-ray, and 4k Blu-ray formats, which also include the theatrical version released in theaters on June 10, 2022.

Jurassic World Dominion on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The English audio is provided in DTS-X along with French and Spanish in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Battle at Big Rock – A Jurassic World Short Film, A New Breed of VFX, Dinosaurs Among Us: Inside Jurassic World Dominion – an in-depth 45+ minute look at the making of the film.

The standard 4k Blu-ray edition of Jurassic World Dominion is priced $29.96 (List: $49.98) on Amazon, while the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is priced $34.99 (List: $54.97) on Amazon).

Jurassic World Dominion will also be available in the Jurassic World Ultimate Collector’s Gift Set with a statue of Blue and Beta (Edition of 700). The Jurassic World Ultimate Collector’s Gift Set (List: $159.99) is available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

There is also a less expensive 6-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray Disc priced $79.99 and Blu-ray Disc priced $54.99 on Amazon.