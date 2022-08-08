Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray Releases This Week Include Heat (4k), Sonic the Hedgehog 2...
New Blu-ray Releases This Week Include Heat (4k), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (4k/BD), Men (BD) & More!

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray Disc this week (releasing Aug. 9, 2022). First off, Michael Mann’s action/drama Heat is finally available on 4k Blu-ray in a combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from 20th Century Studios. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives in several Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions as well as a 2-movie collection. Also on 4k Blu-ray, Event Horizon celebrates 25 years with a 4k SteelBook edition from Paramount that includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy (read review).

On Blu-ray Disc, Back to the Beach (1987) starring Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello has been restored for the Paramount Presents series of Blu-rays. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts celebrates the franchise with conversations, interviews, and more. And, Alex Garland’s horror/thriller Men releases on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (for rent).

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 9, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

Here’s a look at all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases this week at Amazon.

