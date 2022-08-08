New Blu-ray Releases This Week Include Heat (4k), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (4k/BD), Men (BD) & More!

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray Disc this week (releasing Aug. 9, 2022). First off, Michael Mann’s action/drama Heat is finally available on 4k Blu-ray in a combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from 20th Century Studios. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives in several Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions as well as a 2-movie collection. Also on 4k Blu-ray, Event Horizon celebrates 25 years with a 4k SteelBook edition from Paramount that includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy (read review).
On Blu-ray Disc, Back to the Beach (1987) starring Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello has been restored for the Paramount Presents series of Blu-rays. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts celebrates the franchise with conversations, interviews, and more. And, Alex Garland’s horror/thriller Men releases on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (for rent).
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 9, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- Doom (2005) – Unrated Extended Edition
- Event Horizon (1997) – 25th Anniv. SteelBook Edition
- Heat (1995)
- Heat (1995) – Limited Edition SteelBook
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Limited Edition 4k Steelbook
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022) – Best Buy SteelBook
- The Green Planet (2022)
Blu-ray Disc
- Back to the Beach (1987) – Paramount Presents
- Battle Of The Worlds (1961) – Film Detective
- Combatants Will Be Dispatched!: The Complete Season
- Combatants Will Be Dispatched!: The Complete Season – Limited Edition
- Domestic Disturbance (2001)
- Down to Earth (2001)
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
- Hot Seat (2022) Blu-ray/Digital
- Flying Guillotine Part II (1978)
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
- Men (2022)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) Walmart Exclusive
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2-Movie Collection
- The Detective Is Already Dead: The Complete Season
Here’s a look at all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases this week at Amazon.