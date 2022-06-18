Home4kRed Dawn (1984) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Disc
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Red Dawn (1984) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Disc

By hdreport
0
Red Dawn Collector's Edition 4k Blu-ray Slipcover
Red Dawn (1984) 4k Blu-ray Edition Buy on Amazon

The original negatives of the film Red Dawn (1984) have been rescanned for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The newly restored film is presented in 2160p resolution in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s “Shout Select” catalog.

Synopsis: When Communist paratroopers descend on a Colorado high school football field, a group of the school’s students wages an all-out guerilla war to save their town—and their country. Featuring an all-star cast, including Patrick Swayze (Road House), Charlie Sheen (Platoon), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), Powers Boothe (Tombstone) and Harry Dean Stanton (Alien), Red Dawn “comes up like thunder” (New York Post)!

Red Dawn (1984) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Editon is priced $27.99 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • 4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative
  • A Look Back at Red Dawn – Featuring Interviews with Actor Doug Toby, Casting Director Jane Jenkins, Production Designer Jackson DeGovia, and Editor Thom Noble
  • Red Dawn Rising Featurette
  • Training for WWIII Featurette
  • Building The Red Menace Featurette
  • WWIII Comes to Town Featurette
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Red Dawn (1984) is available to order in a SteelBook edition from Best Buy. (Price: $31.99)

Red Dawn 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open 1080px
Red Dawn (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Purchase at Best Buy


Previous articleBrian DePalma’s Blow Out Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved