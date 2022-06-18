Red Dawn (1984) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Disc

The original negatives of the film Red Dawn (1984) have been rescanned for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The newly restored film is presented in 2160p resolution in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s “Shout Select” catalog.

Synopsis: When Communist paratroopers descend on a Colorado high school football field, a group of the school’s students wages an all-out guerilla war to save their town—and their country. Featuring an all-star cast, including Patrick Swayze (Road House), Charlie Sheen (Platoon), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), Powers Boothe (Tombstone) and Harry Dean Stanton (Alien), Red Dawn “comes up like thunder” (New York Post)!

Red Dawn (1984) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Editon is priced $27.99 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative

A Look Back at Red Dawn – Featuring Interviews with Actor Doug Toby, Casting Director Jane Jenkins, Production Designer Jackson DeGovia, and Editor Thom Noble

Red Dawn Rising Featurette

Training for WWIII Featurette

Building The Red Menace Featurette

WWIII Comes to Town Featurette

Original Theatrical Trailer

Red Dawn (1984) is available to order in a SteelBook edition from Best Buy. (Price: $31.99)



