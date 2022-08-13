New 4k Blu-ray Listings You Need To Know About

This fall is going to be a great time for home theater people with 4k Blu-ray players. This past week there was a small explosion of new 4k Blu-rays listed for pre-order on Amazon, as well as official announcements. Be sure to check out our complete list of upcoming 4k Blu-ray releases. Here are some highlights from the week (not all packaging art is available yet).

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Bryan Singer’s neo-noir classic The Usual Suspects (1995) has been remastered in 4k and is up for pre-order in both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions from Kino Lorber Studio Classics. (Street Date: October 25, 2022) Order on Amazon

Poltergeist (1982)

It’s official now! Classic supernatural horror film Poltergeist has been remastered in 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 20, 2022. The combo edition from SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy to celebrate its 40th anniversary (also available in a SteelBook from Best Buy). Order on Amazon

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Knock another Quentin Tarantino movie off our list of most-wanted 4k upgrades. Reservoir Dogs (1992) starring Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Steve Buscemi is dated for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on November 15, 2022. The 2-disc combo edition from Lionsgate will include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Order on Amazon

The Score (2001)

Frank Oz’s The Score (2001) starring Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray in a combo edition from Kino Lorber that includes the newly remastered film also on Blu-ray. (Street Date: October 11, 2022) Order on Amazon

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3

We just got a press release for the third volume of Columbia Pictures ‘Columbia Classics 4k Collection that includes It Happened One Night, From Here to Eternity, To Sir With Love, The Last Picture Show, Annie (1982), and As Good As It Gets. Four of the films include new Dolby Atmos mixes. The collection is packaged like previous volumes (except in blue) and comes with an 8-page hardbound book. (Street date Oct 25, 2022) Order on Amazon

Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

If you have never seen George A. Romero’s Night Of The Living Dead do yourself a favor and watch this classic horror film that has inspired decades of zombie tales. The restored film has been packaged in a 3-disc edition from The Criterion Collection with plenty of historical bonus features. (Street Date: October 4, 2022) Now up for pre-order! Buy on Amazon

Be sure to check out our 4k Blu-ray release dates page as well as an archived list of all 4k Blu-ray Discs released domestically.