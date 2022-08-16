The Black Phone now available in a Blu-ray Collector’s Edition w/DVD & Digital Copy

The Black Phone Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames is now available in disc formats including Blu-ray and DVD. The Collector’s Edition Blu-ray from SDS includes a DVD and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The film isn’t available at this time on Ultra HD Blu-ray, but can be purchased or rented in digital formats that include 4k, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos through select services.

On Blu-ray Disc, The Black Phone is presented in 1080p (HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The sound is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 7. 1 channel surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Extras include deleted scenes, Answering the Call: Behind the Scenes of The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke’s Evil Turn, Feature Commentary, a short film by Scott Derrickson and more.

The Black Phone Blu-ray Collector’s Edition is priced $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.