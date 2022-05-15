Upcoming 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Releases In May

May is a big month for new 4k Blu-ray Disc releases with over 30 new titles arriving not counting retailer exclusives. Upcoming 4k Blu-ray titles include John Carpenter’s Escape From New York (May 17), Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg (May 17), and the first Paramount Presents 4k title The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962).
On May 24, nothing will compete with the release of The Batman on 4k Blu-ray, available in several editions including a Best Buy SteelBook and Walmart exclusive, although 4k upgrades of Wild Things, Candyman, and Lifeforce will certainly be fun to check out.
At the end of the month, Brian De Palma’s Academy Award-winning drama The Untouchables has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as A Fist Full Of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and Happy Death Day.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 2022
May 3, 2022
- Smokin’ Aces (2007)
- Smokin’ Aces (2007) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Turning Red (2022)
- Turning Red (2022) – Best Buy SteelBook
May 10, 2022
- Family Plot (1976)
- Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982) – 40th Anniv. Limited Edition Steelbook
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Jurassic World (2015)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- Marnie (1964)
- Saboteur (1942)
- Shadow of a Doubt (1943)
- The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection (Saboteur, Shadow of a Doubt, The Trouble with Harry, Marnie, Family Plot)
- The Trouble With Harry (1955)
- Uncharted (2022)
- Uncharted (2022) – SteelBook
May 17, 2022
- Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
- Escape From New York (1981) – Collector’s Edition
- Infinite (2021)
- The Craft (1996) – Collector’s Edition
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) – Paramount Presents
May 24, 2022
- Candyman (1992) – Collector’s Edition
- Lifeforce (1984) – Collector’s Edition
- The Batman (2022) [3-Disc Edition]
- The Batman (2022) – Best Buy 4k SteelBook
- The Batman (2022) – Walmart Exclusive
- Wild Things (1998) – Unrated + Theatrical, Limited Edition
May 31, 2022
- 1776 (1972) – 50th Anniversary
- A Fistful of Dollars (1964)
- Double Indemnity (1944)
- For a Few Dollars More (1965)
- Happy Death Day (2017)
- Happy Death Day 2U (2019)
- The Untouchables (1987) – 35th Anniversary
- The Untouchables (1987) – 35th Anniversary 4k SteelBook
