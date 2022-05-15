Upcoming 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Releases In May

May is a big month for new 4k Blu-ray Disc releases with over 30 new titles arriving not counting retailer exclusives. Upcoming 4k Blu-ray titles include John Carpenter’s Escape From New York (May 17), Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg (May 17), and the first Paramount Presents 4k title The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962).

On May 24, nothing will compete with the release of The Batman on 4k Blu-ray, available in several editions including a Best Buy SteelBook and Walmart exclusive, although 4k upgrades of Wild Things, Candyman, and Lifeforce will certainly be fun to check out.

At the end of the month, Brian De Palma’s Academy Award-winning drama The Untouchables has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as A Fist Full Of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and Happy Death Day.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 2022

May 3, 2022

May 10, 2022

May 17, 2022

May 24, 2022

May 31, 2022

