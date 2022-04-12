The Batman Release Dates on Digital, HBO Max, & Blu-ray Disc (+ Exclusive Editions)

The Batman (2022) will release to home media options on April 18 when it begins streaming on HBO Max ($9.99 – $14.99 per mo.) and offered as an early Premium Digital Ownership (PDO) for $29.99, or for a 48-hour rental period via PVOD for $24.99.

On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD The Batman will hit stores five weeks later on May 24th. The physical media editions will also be available in exclusive retailer versions from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Bonus features with the Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray include featurettes such as Vengeance In The Making, Becoming Catwoman, Anatomy of The Car Chase, and deleted scenes with Director’s Commentary (see details below).

The Batman 4k Blu-ray

The Batman 4k Blu-ray combo edition includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc, and Digital via a redeemable code on Movies Anywhere. Price: $29.99 (MSRP: $49.99)

The Batman Blu-ray

The Batman on Blu-ray Disc in the combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Price: $24.99 (List: $39.99)

The Batman Best Buy 4k SteelBook

Best Buy’s exclusive Limited Edition of The Batman on 4k Blu-ray Disc features custom art in 4k SteelBook packaging. The combo edition includes a 4kBlu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. List: $34.99

The Batman Target Exclusive (TBD)

The Batman 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive

The exclusive Walmart edition of The Batman on 4k Blu-ray is a 3-disc set that includes the movie on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, along with a Special Features Blu-ray Disc. The exclusive comes with wide packaging, collectible photo cards, and photo easel. List: $65 Price: $39.96

The Batman DVD

The Batman standard DVD edition includes the film on one disc and the bonus feature “Unpacking the Icons.” Price: $19.99 (MSRP: $34.99)

Special Features

“The Batman” Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

• Vengeance In The Making

• Vengeance Meets Justice

• The Batman: Genesis

• Becoming Catwoman

• Looking for Vengeance

• Anatomy of The Car Chase

• Anatomy of The Wingsuit

• A Transformation: The Penguin

• The Batmobile

• Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

“The Batman” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

• Vengeance In The Making

• Vengeance Meets Justice

• The Batman: Genesis

• Becoming Catwoman

• Looking for Vengeance

• Anatomy of The Car Chase

• Anatomy of The Wingsuit

• A Transformation: The Penguin

• The Batmobile

• Unpacking The Icons

• Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

“The Batman” DVD contains the following special feature:

• Unpacking The Icons





